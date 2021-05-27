Obituaries » Thomas W. Ratterman

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: June 1, 2021 Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home - Bellevue 241 Fairfield Ave. Bellevue, KY 41073 June 1, 7 p.m.

Thomas W. Ratterman Sr., 72, of Cincinnati, passed away on May 27, 2021 at the Mt. Washington Care Center in Cincinnati, OH. Thomas was a Disabled Vietnam Veteran with the U.S. Navy. He loved his grandchildren and was extremely proud of them. He enjoyed the Reds and Bengals and he loved to color. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Rita Miller Ratterman and his former wife Brenda Sue Ratterman. Thomas is survived by his son Thomas W. (Jennifer) Ratterman, Jr., grandchildren, Tommy Ratterman III and Kierstyn Ratterman, siblings Joyce Carpenter, Ginny Seibert, Joseph Ratterman, Henry (Betty) Ratterman, Marian Schunk, and William (Donna) Ratterman, several nieces and nephews, also his grand dog, Buddy. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Bellevue. Funeral Ceremony will be held 7:00 pm Tuesday. Military Honors immediately following the service. Burial will take place in the Baltimore Pike Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Southwest Ohio 7625 Carmargo Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45243 or the DAV 3725 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076.