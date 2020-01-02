Obituaries » Thomas W. Dunn, III

Thomas Wayne Dunn III, 45, formerly of Northern KY, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020, in Charleston, SC. He was preceded in death by his father John Michael Dunn and twin brother Sean Michael Dunn. He is survived by half-brother Josh Dunn (Smyrna, Tn.), his mother Barbara Powell and half-sister Marsha ((both of Georgia), half-sister Sunshine (Nebraska), step-mother Marian Dunn (Erin, Tn.), and 4 children: Reba Earle (NY), Sean (Nebraska), Hailey and Jacob (Colorado). Also surviving him are several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

He was a 1992 graduate of Houston County High School (Erin, Tn) and later served in the US Army, stationed at Ft. Drum, NY, with assignment to Haiti. He attended ITT Technical school (Associates degree in electronics) and worked as an appliance technician. In his leisure time, he enjoyed outdoor activities such as canoeing, kayaking, and camping. He was also a talented musician, playing both guitar and piano, often composing his own songs although he could barely read music.

Visitation 1-2 PM with funeral to follow at 2 PM Friday, January 10, 2020, all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Interment in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell.