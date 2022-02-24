Obituaries » Thomas R. Smith

Burial Date: March 19, 2022

Thomas Ray Smith, 80, of California, Kentucky passed away February 24, 2022. Tom was born in 1941 to parents Raymond William Smith and Rachel Trellis (nee:McInturff) Smith. He was born in Rector, Arkansas but after serving in the air force, getting his associates from the Ohio College of Applied Science, attending Sunset School of Preaching, and serving many churches Tom and his wife, Ruth, made their way to Northern Kentucky. Tom was a man of many hobbies and interests. He enjoyed woodworking, the stock market, traveling, golfing, working on cars, being involved in the Cincinnati Area Preachers Meeting, and most of all serving the church. He was a jack of all trades, but master of none and there wasn’t much he couldn’t do. He was loved by all. Tom is preceded in death by his parents. Tom is survived by his wife, Ruth; daughter, Patricia Ann Black (Zeke); Son, William Thomas Smith (Christine); Brother, Dennis Bruce Smith (MaryAnne); Sister, Margaret Alice Emery (Jack); five grandchildren, Mackenzie Ann Black, Taylor Renee Black, Collin Thomas Black, Jared Brandon Smith, and Micah Nathaniel Smith; one great-grandchild, Maxwell Albin Moore; Nephew, Bradley James Hamilton; and many other nieces and nephews. Along with church families at Milford Heights Church of Christ, Summit C of C, Piketon C of C, Opelika C of C, Lafayette C of C, Overlook C of C, Thomasville C of C, West Elkton C of C, and a special thanks to the church family at Sunset C of C and school of preaching and the many other church families that helped support Tom and Ruth. A visitation for Tom will be held March 19, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Milford Heights Church of Christ, 1646 OH-28, Loveland, OH 45140. A memorial service will be March 19, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the church with a luncheon to follow. Please call or text to RSVP at (859)-445-8136.