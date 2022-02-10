Obituaries » Thomas R. Koop

Burial Date: February 18, 2022

Thomas R. Koop, 70, of Ft.Wright, passed away on February 10, 2022 at Mercy West Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. Tom was a retired Driver with the United Parcel Service and a member of Teamsters Local 100. He was a 1969 Graduate of Covington Catholic High School and a member of the American Turners. Tom loved horse racing, basketball and all sports. He was preceded in death by his mother Marilyn Carolyn Koop, father Richard Alfred Koop and sister Sandy Koop. Tom is survived by his sisters Diane (Robert Warren) Cook and Linda Pettyjohn, brother Jeffrey Paul Koop, cousin Michelle McKeown and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Friday, February 18, 2022 at St. Agnes Church in Ft. Wright, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 5:00 pm Friday, February 18, 2022 at St. Agnes Church. Memorials are suggested to the Kenton County SPCA 1020 Mary Laidley Rd. Covington, KY 41017. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell assisting the family.