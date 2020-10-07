Obituaries » Thomas P. Vogt

Burial Date: October 12, 2020

Thomas “Tom” P. Vogt, age 76, of Fort Wright, KY passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 07, 2020, surrounded by his family. Tom was the retired owner of Ft. Thomas Drug Center where he worked many years as a pharmacist. He was a member of the Northern KY Pharmacist Association, Knights of Columbus and Behringer-Crawford Museum where he helped build the holiday train display. Tom loved spending time with his family, including many beach vacations and attending all of his grandchildren’s sporting events. He was an avid model railroader and golfer. He is survived by his loving wife, Judy Vogt (nee Sander); daughters, Jennifer Rensing (Doug) and Aimee Dickhaus (Don); grandchildren, Drew, Mitchell, Morgan, Maleah, Ben and Luke. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Bernice Vogt. A visitation will take place on Monday, October 12, 2020 at St. Agnes Church from 9:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial which begins at 11:30 AM. A private burial will follow Mass for immediate family members. Memorial contributions are suggested to Covington Catholic High School 1600 Dixie Hwy, Park Hills, KY 41011.