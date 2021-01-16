Obituaries » Thomas P. Ginn

Burial Date: January 26, 2021 Little Britain Farm Carriage House 5307 Idlewild Road Burlington, KY Jan. 26, 12 p.m.

Thomas Paul “Tom” Ginn, 64, of Burlington passed away Saturday evening, January 16, 2021.

Tom was formerly an International Shipping Agent for DHL. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Hebron Ward and a Boone County Fair Board Member for more than 30 years. He enjoyed cooking, reading, playing the organ, and spending time with his family. His grandchildren were his world.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Vernon and Elsie Boone Eades Ginn; sister, Claudia Ginn; and a brother, Lawrence Ginn.

Surviving is his wife of nearly 40 years, Tina Wilson Ginn; daughter, Ashley Kaye (Chad) Setser; son, Adam Thomas Ginn; eight grandchildren, Kamryn Page, Mikah Ann, Adam Thomas, II., Grayson Thomas, Sophia Kaye, Kennedy Marie, Reagan Hope and Charlee Grace; sister, Robin Lynn Coates; brothers, Timothy Vernon Ginn, Terry Wayne Ginn and Toby Boyd Ginn; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, face masks must be worn and attendance is limited to 50% of the facility’s capacity while still maintaining a six feet of social distance. Visitation is 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, January 25, 2021 at the Little Britain Farm Carriage House, 5307 Idlewild Road, Burlington and again on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Little Britain Farm Carriage House. Funeral Services to immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. at Little Britain Farm Carriage House. Interment to follow in Petersburg Cemetery, Petersburg. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron is serving the family.