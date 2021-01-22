Obituaries » Thomas M. Rapp

Burial Date: January 26, 2021 Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home - Bellevue 241 Fairfield Ave. Bellevue, KY 41073 Jan. 26, 12 p.m.

Thomas Michael Rapp, of Wilder, passed away on January 22, 2021 at his home. Tom was a retired salesperson for Dittman and Adams. Tom worked for H. Dennert Distributing and for Micky Link Beer Distributing. He was a 1964 graduate of Bellevue High School. He served in Vietnam in the Air Force. He was a member of the Bellevue Vets, The Loyal Boosters, the Southgate Optimist Club and Bellevue Social Club. He enjoyed his family, his friends, a cold beer and a round of golf, even though he wasn’t very good. Tom is proceded in death by his parents Harold T. Rapp and Carmen Bilderback Rapp. Survived by his wife of 50 years Jane (Stratton) Rapp, his daughter, Kristin (Bob) Knollman, his sons Brad Rapp and Michael (Missy) Rapp, his sisters Judy (Joe) Cruz and Sharon (Ronnie) Hutchens. Tom is also survived by his grandchildren Maddie, Mia and Jaxon and several nieces and nephews. A visitation will take place from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Bellevue. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 12:00 pm Tuesday. Memorials are suggested to the Bellevue High School Education Foundation 201 Center Street Bellevue, KY 41073.