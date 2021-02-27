Obituaries » Thomas M. Pogue

Burial Date: May 21, 2022 Evergreen Cemetery 25 Alexandria Pike Southgate, KY 41071 May 21, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 27 times















Thomas MacNees Pogue died on February 27, 2021. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on January 24, 1955, to Charles and Ruth Elizabeth “Betty” Pogue. Tom is survived by his much adored daughter Hannah Louise Pogue and her mother Melissa Buck Pogue, his sister Laura Lee Pogue Dailey and her husband Michael Lee Dailey, his brother Timothy Pogue and his wife Deborah Pogue, his brother Charles Edward Pogue and his wife Julieanne Pogue, and his best friend Mike Scholl. Tom lived in Ft. Thomas, attending elementary and junior high there, graduating at Highlands High School. While there, Tom enjoyed singing in the chorus, playing trumpet, and playing on the football team. Tom’s love for music and sports carried on into his adult life as an avid fan of the theater, as well as the Cincinnati Reds, Bengals, and the UCF Knights. Tom graduated with a Bachelor’s of General Studies at the University of Kentucky and was a member of Sigma Chi, Lambda Lambda Chapter. Tom greatly loved his friends and family, and deeply adored his daughter, who he frequently visited in Orlando, Florida, sharing her love for theme parks. Tom was known to everyone as a family man with a wonderful sense of humor, and will be greatly missed. Graveside service will be Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 10:00 am at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate. Donations can be made to a charity of choice, and details for a memorial service are to come. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family.