Thomas Madison Hulsey, 77, of Augusta, KY, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Saint Elizabeth Fort Thomas. Tom was born July 30, 1945, in Lynch, KY. He was a United States Navy Veteran and served on the USS Epperson DD 719 during Vietnam. Tom retired from AT&T, where he was a Construction manager in the Fiber Optics Submarine Cable Division throughout Asia and Europe. He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Virginia (Wilson) Hulsey; two siblings, Henry Hulsey, Betty Hulsey and a nephew, David Hulsey. Tom is survived by his wife of 44 years, Judy Hulsey (nee Funk); three daughters: Christian Hulsey, Lauren Hulsey Bellomo (Philip) and Anne Hulsey Hess (Kevin); eight grandchildren: Timothy Roberts Jr. (Christina) Bethani Roberts, Rachel Crouch, Brendan Henn, Emily Henn, Nathaniel Hess (Sydney), Sarah Mullins (Andy) and Kylie Zents; four great grandchildren: Maci Mullins, Everlee Mullins, Hadley Hess and Levi Ramirez. Memorial visitation Monday, January 23, 2023, at the Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington St., Alexandria, KY 41001 from 12:00 PM until time of Memorial Service at 2:00 PM