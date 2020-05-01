Obituaries » Thomas M. Feinauer

Services will be held at a later date.

Thomas Mark Feinauer, 67, of Newport, passed away on May 1, 2020. He retired as an Ironworker with Feinauer Welding Co. in 2015. Tom was an All-American man who loved his family dearly. He enjoyed his yearly boating trips, his beloved UK Wildcats and spending time on his porch with his faithful dog, Brandy. Tom loved traveling, camping with friends, bowling, playing golf and being an iconic “Santa” to thousands of children in the tristate area. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the St Vincent de Paul Society. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Trudy Feinauer, as well as nephews Danny and Jeff. Thomas is survived by his wife, Catherine “Cathy” Feinauer of Newport, KY, daughters, Michelle (Steven) Wells, Karen (Brad) Schultz, Son, Stephen (Sabrina) Feinauer, and daughter Rebecca (Justin) Mueller, grandchildren, Jacob, Austin, Megan, Amber, Caleb, Abigail, Noah, Lukas, Joey, Layla, and Nolan. Tom is also survived by 4 brothers, 5 sisters, many in-laws, nieces and nephews. The Christian burial will be at St. Cecilia Catholic Cemetery, Independence KY with private graveside services to be held by the family, Fr. Mario J. Tizziani presiding. A Celebration of Life Mass and reception will be held at a later date.