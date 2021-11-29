Obituaries » Thomas L. Turner

Burial Date: December 11, 2021

Thomas Lynn “Tom” Turner, age 84, of Burlington, KY passed away on November 29, 2021. Tom was born in Hamilton, OH on April 13, 1937 to the late Edward Turner and Leota Taylor Turner. Tom was a retired Real Estate Appraiser with the Federal Housing Administration and a Master Commissioner for Boone County, KY. He was an avid golfer and fisherman. He is preceded in death by his son Michael T. Turner, who passed away in 1979. Tom is survived by his Wife of 62 Years Ruth A. Durbin Turner, son Glen A. Turner MD (Ruth Kleier MD), two grandchildren Megan E. Turner MD and Matthew A. Turner and three adopted grandchildren Tyler, Jack, and Will. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 2 – 4 PM at Tom and Ruth’s residence. Burial will be held at a later date. I