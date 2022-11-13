Obituaries » Thomas L. Hook



Thomas Leroy Hook, 72, of Independence, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at home. He was born November 26, 1949, in Cincinnati, a son of the late Lawrence Hook and Helen Collins Hook. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service in Cincinnati, was a Vietnam Army Veteran, attended All Saints Catholic Church in Walton, and was married September 9, 1972, to Linda Vogelpohl, who survives. Also surviving are his children, Victoria Slye (Fred); Andrew Hook (Cindy); Tyler Hook (Paula); his grandchildren, Christopher and Matthew Slye; Alexis, Natalie and Madelyn Hook, Madison and Whitley Hook and his sister, Kathleen Guy (Russ). Funeral services will be held 6:30 PM Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Floral Hills Funeral Home, where visitation will be held Wednesday from 5-6:30 PM, with burial Thursday at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.