Thomas Kinman, age 73, passed away on May 5, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Ft. Thomas. He was born on January 22, 1950, in Covington, Kentucky, to the late John and Bertha Kinman. Tom attended Newport High School and graduated in 1968. He married Sarah Bartel on November 1, 1969, in Newport, Kentucky. Tom worked at UPS for more than 30 years, before retiring in 2004. He enjoyed golf and spending time with his grandchildren. Tom is survived by his wife, Sarah, three sons; Steve (wife Jennifer), Jeff (wife Barbara), Adam (wife Kayleigh); six grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild. A gathering will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at the Fares J. Radel Funeral Home-Newport, with services to follow at 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association.