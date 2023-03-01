Obituaries » Thomas J. Willman

Burial Date: March 6, 2023 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY March 6, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 72 times















It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Thomas Joseph “Tom” Willman, of Taylor Mill, KY. Tom passed at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, KY surrounded by loving family. He was born on December 20, 1945 to Elmer and Matilda [Meyer] Willman in Covington, KY.

Tom worked for many years as an inventory foreman at Continental Electric as well as Crouse-Hinds (from whence he retired). Outside of work, he had a passion for coaching. He was a member of the Taylor Mill Boosters and coached many sports. Tom enjoyed hot rods and custom cars. Every month, he met up with buddies of the original Squires Car Club at The Log Cabin Restaurant. There were many a Cavalcade of Customs that Tom helped organize and host as a member of the Squires. Tom was an accomplished archer, earning many awards over the course of his life. In an effort to teach and expose others to the sport, he helped design the public archery range at Curtis Gates Lloyd Wildlife Management Area in Crittenden, KY. Each winter, he would purchase coats, hats, gloves, and other items for the homeless and needy. But rather than have a charity or shelter get these items where they needed to go, Tom would give them directly himself, to anyone he saw on the street. He was an exceedingly generous man, but never in a showy or performative way. In fact, this may be the first time you’ve heard this about him, because for Tom, this kindheartedness was always done with dignity and quietly without a lot of fanfare or need for recognition. When asked, Tom’s family described him as witty and truthful, with the gift of gab. He was a people person, who loved to just sit and talk with you. He loved his grandkids and his family and will be sorely missed, even if he did always steal all the sweets in the house!

Tom leaves behind his beloved wife of 47 years, Sandra [Bowling] Willman; sons James Willman (Brandy) and Jason Willman (Chanda); grandchildren Trent Willman, Trevor Willman, Tristan Willman, Olivia Willman, and Ethan “E” Willman; as well as many nieces, nephews, other close relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held for Tom on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. The family will receive guests from 10:00 AM – until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM (also at the funeral home). Directly following the funeral service, Tom will be laid to rest at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, 5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd, Covington, KY 41015.