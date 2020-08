Obituaries » Thomas J. Parks, Sr.

Burial Date: August 6, 2020

Thomas J. “Old Dude” Parks, Sr. age 62. Passed away Friday Juy 31, 2020 at his reisdence in Fort Park OH. Retired Staff Sergeant for U.S. Army, Bus Driver for Princeton City School. SERVICES, Thursday August 6th 7:00M Allison & Rose Funeral Home 5645 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY. VISITATION, Thursday August 6th, 4PM Until 6:45PM at the Funeral Home. GRAVSIDE SERVICES, 11:00AM Friday August 7th at Veterans Kentucky Cemetery North, Williamstown, KY. Preceded in death by wife Brenda Adams Parks, parents, Joseph and Margaret Parks, He is survived by son, Thomas J. “T.J.” Parks, Leesburg, FL, daughters. Elisha Adams, Cincinnati, OH. Trisha Barker, Union, WV. Jamie Coomer, Ft Thomas, KY, 8-grandchildren, sisters, Heidi Wootres, Poquson, VA Patricia Watkins, Taylor Mill, KY, Jolynn Metcalf Carlisle, OH.