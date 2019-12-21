Obituaries » Thomas J. Marker

Burial Date: December 23, 2019

Thomas Joseph “Tom” Marker, of Independence, KY passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the age of 46.

He was born in Covington, KY on August 23, 1973; the son of Gerald and Carol Marker. Tom worked as a skilled carpenter for Corbin Construction and enjoyed fishing, shooting guns, playing board games and taking care of animals.

He is survived by his loving parents, Gerald “Jerry” and Carol Marker; sister, Janie (fiancé Rodney Kannady) House; nieces and nephews, Justin House, Jessica House and Katlin Kannady; as well as many other relatives and friends who will mourn his sudden passing and continue to cherish the memories they shared with him.

A visitation celebrating Tom’s life will be held from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Tom will then be laid to rest at St. Cecilia Church Cemetery, 5313 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051.