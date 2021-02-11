Obituaries » Thomas J. Bintz

Private funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.

Thomas Joseph Bintz, 75, of Carlisle, Kentucky formerly of Fort Thomas and Alexandria, Kentucky passed away on February 11, 2021 at Johnson Mathers Nursing Home, Carlisle, KY.

He was born February 19, 1945 in Lexington, KY to Bernard and Ramona Stone Bintz.

Tom was an Auto Parts Salesman. Graduate of Highlands High School, Fort Thomas and attended Morehead State University. An Artist who loved to paint, loved his grandchildren and family very much.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sharon Ann (Graves) Bintz and his son Richard Bintz.

He is survived by his Son, Thomas Joseph (Kimberly) Bintz, Jr., Daughter, Elizabeth Bernadette Bintz, Brother, Mark Bintz, 14 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren.

Entombment will take place in Evergreen Cemetery Garden Mausoleum, Southgate, Kentucky.