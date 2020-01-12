Obituaries » Thomas H. Vossmeyer

Thomas (TV) Harry Vossmeyer, 90, Edgewood, KY (formerly of Bellevue) passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Hospice. Tom was born to Harry and Dorothy (Sanders) Vossmeyer. His father died when he was young, and Tom was the oldest son. He took on many responsibilities for his family. He later graduated from Dayton High School while playing football, track and baseball. After high school, Tom joined the United States Marine Corps. Shortly after the outbreak of the Korean War, he landed at Pusan Perimeter with the First Provisional Marine Brigade. Later, Sergeant Vossmeyer participated at the Inchon landing, the liberation of Seoul, and the Wonsan landing. He was at the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir and was involved in the famous breakout to the sea. Sergeant Vossmeyer was among the last of the Marines to depart during the evacuation of Hungnam on Christmas Eve 1950. After recuperation in Japan, he returned with his unit and participated in combat operations in central Korea until his unit was relieved of duty in June 1951.

Tom met Marlene Herklotz while home on leave. They fell in love and married. They had two sons. His family remembers him as a tolerant, gentle, loyal, dependable, always teaching them life skills. Tom had the most delightful sense of humor, even when in the hospital he would be joking with everyone. One time the nurse asked, “Mr. Vossmeyer do you know where you are?” He replied, “St. Jude Children’s Hospital!” Tom was always smiling and made friends wherever he went.

Tom was a 66-year member of St. John United Church of Christ. He helped create the children’s ministry. He was a member of the Marine Corps League and the Chosin Few. Tom enjoyed reading military magazines, growing tomatoes and watching the Cincinnati Reds and UK basketball. He enjoyed any time that was spent with his family. The grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great-grandchild were his legacy. Tom is predeceased by his brother Harry Vossmeyer, sister-in-law Bernie Vossmeyer, sister Marvel Wolf and brother-in-law John Wolf. He leaves behind to celebrate his life his loving wife of 67 years Marlene, sons Michael (Kim) Vossmeyer, Philip (Joyce) Vossmeyer, 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Visitation will be on Monday, January 20, 2020 at St. John United Church of Christ, 520 Fairfield Avenue, Bellevue, KY from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM. Service will start at 1:00 PM. Burial will be private.