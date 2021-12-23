Obituaries » Thomas H. Musk

Thomas Henry Musk, 79, of Union, KY, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

Thomas worked for the City of Newport, KY with the Community Action department. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Newport, KY #280.

Thomas was born February 12, 1942 in Newport, KY to the late Frank G. and Leona (nee: Ruschman) Musk. He was preceded in death by his Wife, Ruth Marie (nee: Gebhardt) Musk, Sister, Marilyn McCulley and Grandson, Timothy.

Thomas is survived by his Step Sons, Joseph Ciarlo and Daniel (Connie Jo) Ciarlo, Brothers, Frank (Marcia) Musk, Richard Musk, Roger (Rose) Musk, Sisters, Kathleen (Leroy) Oberer, Phyllis (Ronald) Pollard, Patricia Musk, Grandchildren, Ruth Ann, Thomas “Bam”, Anthony, Four Great Grandchildren, also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation 9:30 am to 10:30 am, Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Holy Spirit Parish, 825 Washington Ave., Newport, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 am at church with Msgr. William F. Cleves, officiating. Burial will take place in the St Joseph Cemetery Cold Spring, Kentucky.

Memorials are suggested to the Wood Hudson Cancer Research, 931 Isabella Street, Newport, KY 41071.

Dobbling, Muehlenkamp & Erschell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.