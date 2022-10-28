Obituaries » Thomas G. Schwartz

Burial Date: November 12, 2022 Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home - Bellevue 241 Fairfield Ave. Bellevue, KY 41073 Nov. 12, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 24 times















Thomas (Tom) George Schwartz, 68, of Highland Heights, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022 at his home. Tom was born in Covington, KY on January 9, 1954 to the late Andrew & N. Lee Schwartz. Tom will also be reunited in heaven with his sister, Sue Schwartz. Left to cherish Tom’s memory is his loving wife, Terri Schwartz (nee. Holmes); daughter, Amanda (James) Chinn; sons, Jason Schwartz & Steven (Kaitie) Schwartz; grandchildren Xander & Olivia; and his Brother, Richard (Jeanette) Schwartz. Tom was a retired art teacher who had a passion for ceramics and giving back to his community of Dayton, KY. He was the Director of Dayton Youth Baseball League, council member of the Jamestown Neighborhood Council, and board member of the Dayton High School Band Boosters. Tom was always giving himself to his family, friends, and community and his heart of gold will be truly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., with a Memorial Service to follow at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 12th at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Bellevue, KY.