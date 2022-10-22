Obituaries » Thomas G. Hammond

Services are at the convenience of the family.

Obituary Viewed 73 times















Thomas “Tommy” Glenn Hammond, 51, of Erlanger, KY, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Born in Covington, KY, on June 13, 1971, he was the son of the late Thomas and Nahla Hammond. Tommy attended classes at Holmes High School and then went on to work in the Hospitality Industry for over 30 years. He enjoyed playing games like Poker, Pool and Air Hockey. Tommy also enjoyed music and singing Karaoke. He loved spending time with his family and will be remembered as a wonderful mentor to his nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by his brother: Danny Hammond and sisters: Dee Dee Wong and Dolores “Mouse” Foster. Tommy is survived by his beloved fiancé of 22 years: Jennifer Lay; son: Dakota Himmelhaver; brothers: Ed (Linda) Hammond and Brian (Manda) Foster; sisters: Andrea (Dan) Christie, Patty Willen, Yolanda “Yoggie” (Phil) Cole, Linda (Rusty) Liedel and Candy (Gene) Scott and a large extended family. Services will take place at the convenience of the family.