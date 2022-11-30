Obituaries » Thomas G. Abdon, II

Burial Date: December 10, 2022 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Walton Location 45 North Main Street Walton, KY Dec. 10, 1 p.m.

Thomas G. Abdon II of Walton, age 53, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at St. Elizabeth in Florence, KY. Tom was born in Ft. Thomas, KY on June 11, 1969, and was a veteran having proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was currently working as an Auto Body Painter at Brossart Brothers. He was an avid sports fan and loved his Kentucky Wildcats and Bengals. Tom was every bit of a family man, he loved spending time with his family and his two girls. He enjoyed telling stories about the good ole days- no matter how many times he re-told a story, his family always enjoyed listening. He was a husband, father, son, brother, and friend who will be dearly missed and remembered by his generosity, sense of humor, and big heart.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jessica Abdon; beloved daughters, Kathryn Faye Abdon and Aryn Paige Abdon; his mother, Sue Abdon; siblings, Kevin (Tracey) Abdon, Karen Harrison, Aaron (Ryan) Abdon, Suzanne (Dave) Perkins, Josh (Jackie) Abdon, Leah (Alex) Fish, Paul Abdon, Jacob (Shannon) Abdon, Ethan Abdon, and Timothy (Shelbi King) Abdon; his aunt, Audrey Wayland; several nieces and nephews; as well as many other friends and relatives who will cherish his memory.

He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Abdon.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 45 N Main St. Walton, KY 41094. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Immediately following the service, Tom will be laid to rest at Petersburg Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made in his name to a Scholarship Fund for his daughters in care of Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Homes.