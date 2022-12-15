Obituaries » Thomas E. Johnson

Burial Date: December 23, 2022

Thomas Edward “Ed” Johnson, 85, of Union, KY passed peacefully Thursday evening, Dec. 15, 2022 at his home in Union. He was Born in Marietta, OH, a son of the late James and Dorothy Johnson. Ed’s employment included Manager at Central Trust Bank in Marietta, OH and Medical Collections Agent in Northern Kentucky. After retirement in his free time he enjoyed utilizing his talents as a handyman, ushering at the Cincinnati Reds Games and watching Ohio State and the Bengals play on TV. Ed was a devoted husband and father. He treasured his time spent with family and friends. Ed was a kid at heart and especially loved the spirit of Christmas. Ed and his wife Delores spent 62 loving years together before Delores passed in 2017. He is survived by his loving children: son, Rick Johnson (Tracy), daughter, Brenda McKay, his beloved grandchildren: Brittany Sweeney, Austin Johnson, Collin Johnson, Daniel McKay, Mary Ashley McKay, Nick McKay, and Megan Furumoto, and his 4 great-grandchildren. A special love and appreciation to the entire staff at Connecting Hearts for the love and care they shared with Ed over the years. A visitation will be held for Ed on Friday, December 23, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 30 Commonwealth Avenue, Erlanger, KY 41018. A service will be held immediately following at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Ed will be laid to rest following the service at Highland Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, KY.