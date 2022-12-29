A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Obituaries


Obituaries » Thomas E. Gilliam

Print

Thomas E. Gilliam

December 29, 2022

Burial Date: January 4, 2023

A Celebration of Life service will be held from 5-7 PM Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Floral Hills Funeral Home. Burial will be Thursday at 9 AM at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.

Obituary Viewed 75 times

Thomas Edward Gilliam, of Ft. Wright, died Thursday, December 29, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. He is the son of the late Gordon Gilliam and Catherine Rehmet Gilliam. He was a retired warehouse worker from IMO Boston Gear and a Vietnam Era Army Veteran. He is survived by his children Julie Mills (Jarrod), Tammy Middendorf (John) and Thomas Gilliam (Leya), seven grandchildren, two sisters, four brothers, and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Lawrence Gilliam. A Celebration of Life service will be held from 5-7 PM Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Floral Hills Funeral Home. Burial will be Thursday at 9 AM at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations suggested to PBS.



© Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. All rights reserved.