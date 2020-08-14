Obituaries » Thomas E. Dusing
August 14, 2020
Thomas “Tom” Dusing, 71 of Edgewood, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. Tom owned and operated Dusing Bros. Ice for over 44 years. He was a member of the Covington Catholic Hall of Fame and volunteered at Covington Catholic with his wife at Bingo. He was a long-time member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and was also a Bengals season ticket holder for over 30 years. Tom was an incredible husband and father and will truly be missed.
He is survived by his children: Heather (Marc) Stern and Matt Dusing, grandchildren: Brady, Carson, Olivia, and Ryan, brothers: Jim Dusing, Bernie Dusing, and Ron Dusing, sister: Anita Emerson, and numerous relatives and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his wife: Patricia Dusing.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Edgewood from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Interment will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Due to COVID-19, face masks are requested for services and social distancing to be maintained. Memorial contributions can be made to Covington Catholic Boosters.