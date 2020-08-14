Obituaries » Thomas E. Dusing

Burial Date: August 18, 2020 St. Pius X KY 348 Dudley Pike Edgewood, KY 41017 Aug. 18, 7 p.m.

Thomas “Tom” Dusing, 71 of Edgewood, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. Tom owned and operated Dusing Bros. Ice for over 44 years. He was a member of the Covington Catholic Hall of Fame and volunteered at Covington Catholic with his wife at Bingo. He was a long-time member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and was also a Bengals season ticket holder for over 30 years. Tom was an incredible husband and father and will truly be missed.

He is survived by his children: Heather (Marc) Stern and Matt Dusing, grandchildren: Brady, Carson, Olivia, and Ryan, brothers: Jim Dusing, Bernie Dusing, and Ron Dusing, sister: Anita Emerson, and numerous relatives and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his wife: Patricia Dusing.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Edgewood from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Interment will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Due to COVID-19, face masks are requested for services and social distancing to be maintained. Memorial contributions can be made to Covington Catholic Boosters.