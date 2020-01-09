Obituaries » Thomas E. Cornett

Burial Date: January 15, 2020

Thomas E. Cornett, age 64, of Florence, KY, passed away suddenly at his residence. Tom was a former Laborer for Griffco, who enjoyed fishing and turkey shoots. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Ophie Ingram Cornett; and siblings, Irene Halcomb, Dorothy Moore, and Jimmy Cornett. Survivors include his siblings, Reva Overby, Charles Cornett, Dovie Noel, and Bill Cornett (Brenda); and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon with the funeral service immediately following at 12 noon at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Florence, KY. Interment will be at Burlington Cemetery in Burlington, KY. Memorials may be made to the Cornett Family, c/o Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Hwy., Florence, KY 41042.