Obituaries » Thomas E. Callahan

Burial Date: December 1, 2022 Dayton National Cemetery 4400 W 3rd Street Dayton, KY 45417 Dec. 1, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 11 times















Thomas Eugene Callahan, a resident of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022 at the Cincinnati Veterans Medical Center at the age of 74.

He may be remembered as a mail handler with the United States Postal Service after serving in the United States Army. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and listening to the Reds game on the porch.

Thomas was born in 1947 to Harry Herbert and Mary Marie (Bradford) Callahan in Cincinnati. Both parents have preceded him in death.

Left behind to mourn his death are his daughter Sharon (Dale) Prater, Battle Creek, Michigan, his grand-daughters Paige, Madison, Skylar, and Taylor. Also, his great-grandson Theodore, and siblings Junior, Dave, Janet, Carol and Jim.

Thomas will be joined together with his wife Brenda Gail Callahan, who preceded him in death in November 17th, 2010, on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Dayton National Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. Full military honors will be provided by the Dayton National Cemetery honor squad and a troop from the United States Army.