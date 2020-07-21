Obituaries » Thomas D. Henges

Burial Date: July 24, 2020

Thomas Dale Henges, 85, of Burlington, KY passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, KY. Tom was born July 19, 1935 in Covington, KY to the late Edward and Catherine Henges. One of Tom’s favorite memories as a boy was buying a beautiful dress for his mother. He worked and retired from Conrail Railroad after 39 years of service. He served as the Secretary/Treasurer of the International Brotherhood of Railway and Airline Clerks. Tom loved his work, but his family was always his true joy. He served as an altar server for several years at the Cathedral. Tom’s strength and grace were his greatest attributes. He was very sweet and loving, and caring for Dorothy and his family was his true passion. He was a devoted and loving husband of 66 years to his dear wife: Dorothy, he was an amazing dad and a great friend to his children: Dianne (Rick) Coleman, Kimberly (John) Lestingi, Cheryl Hill, Kevin (JoAnn) Henges, and Wayne (Cindy) Henges, he was a loving, fun, and supportive grandpa to: Matthew (Melissa) Coleman, Valarie (Nick) Zimmerman, Stephanie (John) Mack, Jennifer (Matthew) Hughes, Nicholas (Kirsten) Hill, Alex Hill, Dr. Amy (Marcus) Stamates, Lindsay Henges, Tyler Henges, and Ryan Henges, and he was the sweetest Pop-pop and fan of his 7 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held for Tom on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 10AM until 11AM at St. Augustine Church, 1839 Euclid Avenue, Covington, KY 41014. Mass of Christian Burial will be held following the visitation at 11AM at the Church. Burial will be held following the Mass at St. Mary Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Augustine Capital Campaign Fund at 1839 Euclid Avenue, Covington, KY 41014.