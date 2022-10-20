Obituaries » Thomas Cummins

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: October 26, 2022 Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home - Newport 835 York St. Newport, KY 41071 Oct. 26, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 74 times















Thomas Cummins, 72 of Newport, Kentucky passed away on October 20, 2022 at the VA Medical Center, Cincinnati, OH.

Tom was born January 14, 1950 in Dayton, KY to Richard and Annette Tallon Cummins.

Tom went to Newport High School and was a Vietnam Veteran where he was a ranger. A member of the VFW and American Legion Post in Newport, Knetucky. Also Tom loved to fish.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Tom is survived by his Daughter, Danielle (Chris) Scroggins, Sister, Joyce Luscher, and 6 Grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp – Erschell Funeral Home, Newport with the service to follow.

Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery Southgate, Kentucky.

Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for Tom and his family.