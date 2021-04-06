Obituaries » Thomas Cobb

Services are pending at this time.

Obituary Viewed 69 times















Thomas “Tom” Cobb, age 84 of Burlington, KY, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at his residence. He was a retired Brick Layer, a farmer, a volunteer Chaplain for the Boone County jail, a member of Burlington United Methodist Church, an honorable Kentucky Colonel, and a U.S. Army Veteran. He enjoyed singing, playing the guitar and spending time with his family. His parents, Cecil and Vera Hubbard Cobb and sister, Roberta Messmer preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving wife, Wilma Snow Cobb; children, David Lee Cobb, Mark Thomas Cobb, Sarah Elizabeth Peternel (Aaron), Rachel Marie Ingram (Brian); and grandchildren, Tyler Cobb, Keirsten Cobb, Cassandra Cobb, Kayla Peternel, Dylan Peternel, Seth Ingram, Hannah Ingram, Jordan Peternel, Abigail Ingram, Rebekah Ingram, Jessica Sertic, and Robert Sertic. Services are pending at this time. Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Florence, KY is assisting the family. Memorials donations may be sent to the Kentucky Jail Ministry, 8160 Dream St., Suite D, Florence, KY 41042.