Obituaries » Thomas A. Mollman
Thomas A. Mollman
December 22, 2021
Burial Date: December 27, 2021
St. Mary's Cemetery 2201 Dixie Hwy, Ft. Mitchell, KY Dec. 27, 12 - 12:30 p.m.
Thomas Allen Mollman
Thomas passed away at his home December 22, 2021, Thomas is preceded by his Parents Lawrence H. Mollman, and Carol M. Mollman. Thomas graduate from Thomas More College with a MBA Degree. He is survived by his Brothers;Dan Mollman of Crestview Hills, Tim Mollman of Edgewood, Mike Mollman of Hopewell, Va. and Nephews; John Mollman of St. Louis and Jeff Mollman of Edgewood. Graveside Service will be Monday, December 27, 2021 at 12:00 Pm in the Chapel of St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, Ky.