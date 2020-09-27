Obituaries » Thomas A. Miller

Burial Date: October 1, 2020

Thomas A. Miller, 83, passed away on September 27, 2020 at his home in Highland Heights, KY. Tom was the owner of Bluegrass Scale Service, and a proud Korean War Air Force Veteran. He was a member of the Bellevue Vets, and a huge supporter of Newport Catholic High School. He enjoyed golf , and coaching kids from St. Anthony School and the Bellevue Vets. Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Sue Miller, and his son, Edward Allen Miller. Tom is survived by his wife, Michelle ‘Mickey’ Duell Drahmann Miller, sons, Tom (Amy) Miller, Doug (Tanya) Miller, and Don (Shannon) Miller, and his daughter, Julie Miller. Tom is also survived by his step children, Jennifer (Chris) Gulley, Aaron (Gina) Drahmann, and Patrick (Julie) Drahmann, his sisters, Margie Koehler, Angie Modtland, and Rita Bond, 12 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Bellevue, with Bellevue Vets Services at 7:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00am Thursday October 1, 2020 at St. Joseph Church in Cold Spring, KY. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Ft. Thomas, KY. The family has asked that everyone wear your favorite team sports wear in memory of Tom. There will be a reception at the Bellevue Vets following the cemetery. Guests are also asked to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Memorials are suggested to the St. Philip’s Church 1404 Mary Ingles Highway Melbourne, KY 41059.