Thomas (Tommy) Andrew Meyer, 50, of Erlanger, Kentucky, passed away at his home on Friday, July 2, 2021. He was a fork-lift operator at Perfetti Van Melle USA Inc.

Tommy was born in Fort Thomas, KY in 1970 and grew up in Bellevue, KY. He graduated from Newport Central Catholic and went on to hold several positions in service to others. Of those, most notably, he was a long-time plumber, and a restaurant cook at a popular local establishment. He took pleasure in creating new dishes and sharing them with family and friends. Some of his other hobbies included being outdoors enjoying camping, hunting and golfing among other activities.

Tommy is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Mary Meyer.

Tommy is survived by his two children, Robyn and Andy Meyer; his sister Jeanne Meyer; his brother Joe Meyer and his son Adam; his brother Dan Meyer and his wife Karen and his stepdaughters Aimee and Kristen and their families; his fiancée Tonya Henn and her son Damien; and the rest of his family and friends.

