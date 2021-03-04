Obituaries » Thomas A. Kramer

Burial Date: March 8, 2021 St. Mary of the Assumption Church 8246 E. Main St. Alexandria, KY 41001 March 8, 4:30 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 59 times















Thomas A. Kramer, 93, of Alexandria, KY passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Saint Elizabeth Hospital, Fort Thomas, KY. He was born September 30, 1927 in Alexandria, KY to his late parents, Carl and Margaret (nee Schuetz) Kramer. Also preceded in death by his brothers Lou, John, and Andy Kramer, and his sisters Mary Reinhardt, Ann Schadler, and Mildred Hisle. Tom served in the Army in Germany during the Korean War. He was a retired Carpenter for Woeste Builders. In his earlier years, he enjoyed hunting with his friends. He played baseball with Saint Mary’s Holy Name League and pitched two no hitters. He enjoyed life to the end telling jokes and reciting his favorite poem. Tom loved farm life growing peaches, tobacco, raising a garden and making homemade wine. He also enjoyed his river camp and everyone’s company who came to visit especially his children and grandchildren. He was a member of Saint Mary of the Assumption Parish, Southern Campbell Volunteer Fire Department, Campbell County V.F.W. Post 3205 and the DAV. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Bernice Kramer (nee Bezold), six children, Janice (John) Rebholz, Anita (Mike) Hofstetter, Tim (Patty) Kramer, Carol (Scott) Spesshardt, Julie (Jeff) Sunderhaus, and Tina (Jim) Watson; sister, Ellen (Paul) Holtz; brother, Roger (JoAnn) Kramer; eleven grandchildren, four step grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Saint Mary of the Assumption Church on Monday, March 8, 2021 from 3:00 PM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 4:30 PM. Covid-19 restrictions apply, masks are required. Interment immediately following in Saint Mary Cemetery, Alexandria. Memorials are suggested to Bishop Brossart High School, 4 Gove St, Alexandria, KY 41001 or to Legacy Campaign, C/O Saint Mary Church, 8246 E. Main Street, Alexandria, KY, 41001.