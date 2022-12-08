Obituaries » Thomas A. Flanigan

Burial Date: December 13, 2022

Thomas Anthony Flanigan, 88, of Florence, passed away Thursday, December8, 2922 at Hospice of St. Elizabeth, Edgewood. Tom was born September 6, 1934, in Cincinnati, a son of the late Robert D. Flanigan and Marie C. Nieberding Flanigan. Tom was drafted by the Memphis Chicks in 1952 and then played baseball for the Chicago White Sox and the Louisville Cardinals. He worked many years for an insurance company and retired from Pilot Home Center. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Temple Flanigan; and grandson, Chris Flanigan. Surviving are three children and spouses; Rob and Bobbie Flanigan; Steve and Vickie Flanigan and Beth and Tom Wood; grandchildren Angela Sipple, Joe Flanigan, Ashley Flanigan and Amy Issamann and great-grandchildren Tyler, Ben, and Jax Issamann. Visitation is Tuesday, December 13, 2022 from 10AM-Noon with funeral services at 12 PM with Terry Crigger officiating. Burial to follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ’s Chapel Assembly of God, 3819 Turfway Road, Erlanger, 41018.