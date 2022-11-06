Obituaries » Theresa Miller

Burial Date: November 12, 2022 Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 Nov. 12, 3 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 79 times















Theresa Ann Miller, 67, passed away on November 6, 2022 at her residence in Newport, KY. Theresa was a retired Contractor with the Environmental Protection Agency in Cincinnati, OH. She was a former member of the Newport School Board and a retired cashier from Krogers. Theresa was a creative crafter, she loved painting, sewing and she could fix anything. Theresa loved helping people and she was a huge Pittsburg Steelers fan. Theresa was preceded in death by her father William Junior Miller and grandson Aydan Cooper. Theresa is survived by her mother Loreen Miller, sons Alex (Shannon) Sisk and Jason Sisk, brother Mike (Shelly) Miller, sisters Shelia Miller and Billie (late Jean) Blair and granddaughter Tia Sisk. Visitation will be from12:00 pm to 3:00 pm, Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. in Ft. Thomas. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 3:00 pm Saturday. Memorials are suggested to the Dayton High School “Operation Christmas Joy” 220 Greendevil Lane Dayton, KY 41074. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family.