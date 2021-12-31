Obituaries » Theresa Laury

Services are private.

Theresa Laury, 60 years of age, of Florence, Kentucky passed away peacefully on Friday, December 31, 2021. Theresa was born in Allentown, PA to the late Rodney and Gladys Hower. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Steven Hower. Theresa leaves behind her loving husband of 41 years, Darwin Laury and her beloved son, Joseph Laury. She was the loving grandmother of Lilah and Logan. Dear sister of Diane Schreppel (Rocky), Rodney Hower (Sue), David Hower and Scott Hower (Jen). She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society.