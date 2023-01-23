Obituaries » Theresa L. Evans

Theresa L. Evans, 83, of Independence, Kentucky passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at Villa Springs. She was born in Wheeling, West Virginia to the late John and Catherine Brosky. Theresa was a loving mother who will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children Julia English and James (Connie) Evans; 7 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; sister Faith (Buster) Brown and many extended family members. Theresa is also preceded in death by her daughter Michell Shelton. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve Theresa’s family.