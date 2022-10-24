Obituaries » Theresa Hardin

Theresa Rose Hardin, 53, of Edgewood, Ky, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Ft. Thomas, KY on November 4, 1968, she was the daughter of Pat and the Late George Elliott. Theresa was a 1986 graduate of Beechwood High School and then went on to receive an IT Degree from Northern University and a Degree in Respiratory Therapy from the University of Cincinnati. She worked as a Respiratory Therapist for Cincinnati Children’s Hospital before retiring. Theresa enjoyed reading, traveling, refurbishing furniture and listening to live music. She loved spending times with her children, especially watching them play sports and Odyssey of the Mind. In addition to her mother: Pat Gibson, Theresa is survived by her beloved husband of 30 years: Jay Hardin; son: Jackson Hardin; daughter: Sydney Hardin; brother: Joe (Kim) Elliott; sister: Cassandra (Greg) Anderson; aunts: Kay Finn and Judy Hobbs; caregiver: Debbie Sterbling and a large extended family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at the White House in Presidents Park in Edgewood, KY. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested in Theresa’s name to Winning with ALS at WinningWithALS.org. This organization has helped Theresa’s family and many others dealing with ALS.