Theresa F. Seifert

Services are private.

Seifert, Theresa,58 of Bellevue, Ky. passed away on June 7,2021 at her home. Theresa graduated from NKU, proud Alumni and board member POC, Aunt, Sister and Friend. She is preceded in death by her Parents; Edward and Dorothy Seifert. The Family will be holding a private memorial at their own designated time with immediate family only. Anyone that wishes to send cards or condolences to the family please have them addressed to Doug Yeager 349 Taylor, Bellevue, KY 41073 care of the Seifert family. If anyone wishes to make a charitable donation please send to: Pride Youth Development Foundation a 501(c)(3) tax exempt nonprofit organization: C/O Ryan Alm/ Connie Duguid, 1080 S. Muscovy Drive Loveland, OH 45140. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.