Obituaries » Theresa A. Stylinksi

Burial Date: January 11, 2020 338 East 17th Street Covington, KY 41014 Jan. 11, 10 a.m.

Theresa A. Stylinski. Passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the age of 64. Theresa is survived by her husband, Dale E. Stylinski; children, Caitlin (Micah) Hazelip, Brynn Stylinski and Adam (Jessica Montjoy) Stylinski; grandchildren, Isla and Emilia Hazelip; parents, Jeannine Steinborn and the late Charles Steinborn, Sr.; siblings, Debbie Gray, Connie Meyer, Nancy Fightmaster, Paula Mayberry, Lisa Deming and Charlie Steinborn; aunt, Mae Rotte and uncle, Don Griffin. Visitation Friday, January 10th from 5:00 – 8:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am Saturday, January 11th at St. Benedict Church 338 E. 17th St. Covington, KY 41014. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to the American Cancer Society.