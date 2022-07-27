Obituaries » Theodore Barnett

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: August 1, 2022 3711 Tibbatts Street Latonia, Kentucky 41015 Aug. 1, 1 p.m.

Theodore “Ted” Barnett 78, of Burlington, was born April 2, 1944. He left this earth and entered into eternal life surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday July 27, 2022 at Hospice of St. Elizabeth, Edgewood.

Ted was born in Covington, KY, the youngest of eight siblings. He went to Dixie Heights High School. He joined the US Marine Corps in 1966 and served in Vietnam. He worked at P&G for 29 years. After retirement, he enjoyed playing golf.

He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where he served as a youth Sunday School teacher for many years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William Jasper and Hazel (Clifton) Barnett; his brothers, William “Earl”, Paul, George, Ronald, Chester; his sisters Evelyn (Paul) Lyons and Onita (Karl) Keiser.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Carol Williams Barnett, and their four children, David Barnett, Diane Lucas, Hazel Rink, Hannah (CJ) Peters; by 8 grand children, Sarah (Peter) Heiniger, Dylan Lucas, Chad Lucas, Morgan Rink, Madeleine Rink, Teddy Peters, Samuel Peters, Evelyn Peters, Clara Peters; by one great grandchild, Miles Bockerich; and many nieces and nephews.

His family will forever remember and cherish his light-hearted and funny personality, fierce love for God, and selfless attitude.

Visitation 11 AM until time of service at 1 PM Monday, August 1, 2022 all at Calvary Baptist Church, 3711 Tibbatts St. Latonia, KY 41015. Burial Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell.

Memorial contributions can be made to Calvary Baptist Church or to Hospice of St. Elizabeth, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017.