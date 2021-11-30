Obituaries » Thelma Martin

Burial Date: December 6, 2021

Thelma Martin, 89, stepped into Glory on November 30, 2021, joining her Savior, Jesus Christ, and beloved husband, Dewey R. Martin.

She was born to John and Oma Hale on October 18, 1932, in Stanford, Kentucky. Thelma had three siblings precede her in death: Josephine Fanestock, John Hale, and Mary Ann Barnes.

Her sister, Jean McVay, survives her.

Thelma and Dewey R. Martin married November 3, 1952, in Michigan. They had five children: June (Smith), Dewey J., Glen, Oley and Sharon Kay, the last two preceding her in death.

In addition to being a faithful and loving wife and mother, Thelma also loved her Lord and was faithful to His Word. She taught children and women’s classes wherever she attended church.

She sang in the choirs and sometimes did solos. Needlework was her main hobby.

Thelma is also survived by eleven grandchildren: Jeremy, Sara, Jared, Sharon Bev, Dewey N, Kelsey, David, Kelly, Bradley, Chris, and Joshua. There are a growing number of great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.

A true “lady” who was respected by all who knew her, she was the heart of her home and will be missed.

Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 11am until the time of Funeral Service at 1pm, on Monday, December 6, 2021.