Thelma L. Buckler Lyon

Burial Date: January 2, 2020

















Thelma L. Buckler (neé Lyon), 91 years of age, of Petersburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019. Thelma was born in Petersburg, Kentucky to her late parents Edward Chapin Lyon and Pearl Marksberry Lyon. She is also preceded in death by her beloved husband Orville Franklin Buckler (2009); daughter, Darlene Buckler; granddaughter, Monica; and her two brothers Donald and Rutherford Lyon. Left to mourn her passing are her children, Keith Buckler (Melanie), Darrell Buckler, and Debbie Buckler Collier (Albert); her 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Thelma will be remembered as a woman that deeply loved and cherished her family. Visitation will take place on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at STITH FUNERAL HOME, 2988 PHYLLIS COURT, HEBRON, KENTUCKY 41048, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Petersburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Saint Elizabeth Foundation (Hospice) 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017.