Thelma “JoAnn” Joan Maze (neé Hoffman), 96 years of age, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Thelma was born January 24, 1925 in Youngstown, Ohio, to her late parents, William Archer Hoffman and Lois Donna Teats Hoffman. She is preceded in death by her twin sister, Wilma Jean Hale, and her other sister Mary Lou Burrows. Thelma is survived by her loving sons, Robert Maze (Karen) and William Harry Maze, Sr. (Frances). She will be greatly missed by her 4 grandchildren, David Maze, Lori Maze, William Harry Maze, Jr, and Sean Maze; 8 great-grandchildren, Melissa Parral Maze, Brian Maze, Justin Maze, Jennifer Averbeck, Brittany Averbeck, Jaxson Maze, William Harry Maze III and Lincoln Maze; and 1 great-great granddaughter Layla Davis. When Thelma was young, she supported the war effort during World War II, by working on fuel tanks as a “Rosie Riveter.” Thelma lived most of her life in St. Petersburg, FL, moving here in 2009. She will be remembered for her love of sewing, ironing, cooking, and children. Thelma leaves her family with a long legacy of love; family was everything to her. Visitation will take place on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Stith Funeral Home, 2988 Phyllis Court, Kentucky 41048, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service. Burial will take place at a later date in St. Petersburg, FL. Memorial contributions in Thelma’s name are suggested to: Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice), 51 Cavalier Blvd., Suite 200, Florence, Kentucky 41042 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.