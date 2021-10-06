Obituaries » Thelma J. Farris

Burial Date: October 12, 2021 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Oct. 12, 12 p.m.

Age 89 of Alexandria, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021. She was born February 17, 1932, in Helenwood, Tennessee to the late Henry Morris Robbins and Grace Daniel Robbins. Thelma retired from Silver Grove Schools in 2003. After retirement she enjoyed traveling and watching sports, especially UK Basketball, Cincinnati Reds and college softball. Thelma loved spending time with her family and beloved dogs. She is survived by her children Ron G. Farris, David (Jackie) Farris and Julie (Shane) Ziegler; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; sisters Shirley Murnahan and Charlotte Robbins; many extended family members and friends. Thelma is preceded in death by her husband Gene Farris, son Steve Farris, brothers James and George Robbins and sister Ina Lee Bowling. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.