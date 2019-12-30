Obituaries » Thelma Hopkins

Burial Date: January 3, 2020 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005 Jan. 3, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 36 times















Thelma L. Hopkins of Burlington, KY, passed away at the age of 91 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY on Monday, December 30, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband Raymond Hopkins, Jr.; son David Ray Hopkins; grandson Duane Matthew Hopkins; parents Elzie and Nettie Hopkins; as well as, 5 brothers and 4 sisters.

Thelma devoted her life caring for others as a nurse for over 28 yrs. at Booth Memorial Hospital and later as a volunteer at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was a pillar of faith in her community as a lifelong member of the Burlington Baptist Church where she was active in various ministries including serving as Secretary of the Baptist Women’s Group, member of the Church Library Committee, and assisted with Bible School, and Wednesday Suppers. When not living to help others, Thelma enjoyed crocheting, tending to her flower garden and creating crafts.

Thelma was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew her, including her grandsons: David Allen Hopkins and Tony Combs; her sister Mary Margaret Hiatt, several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2019, at Linnemann Funeral Home in Burlington, KY from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM with Service to follow at 1:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Entombment will follow services at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to:

Salvation Army P.O. Box 596 Cincinnati, OH 45200; American Cancer Society