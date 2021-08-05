Obituaries » Thelma Garrison

Burial Date: August 10, 2021

Thelma “Chriss” Garrison, age 81, of Hamilton, OH, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021 at her residence surrounded by family. Chriss and her husband, Sterling, hosted their own show: Sonshine Gospel Hour. She attended Deliverance Church of God and was a member of Glencoe Church of God. Chriss enjoyed fishing and listening to gospel music. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, and twelve sisters. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Sterling Garrison; children, Pam Briggs (Berry), Donna Hackney, Niel Garrison (Anne Marie), Debra Smith (Arlen), Doug Garrison (Katie), and Robin Sweet; several grandchildren; and many great grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday, August 9, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Hwy., Florence, KY 41042. Her funeral service will be Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at New Bethel Cemetery, Verona, KY 41092.