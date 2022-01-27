Obituaries » Thelma G. Utz

Burial Date: February 5, 2022 Grace Episcopal Church 7111 Price Pike Florence, KY 41042 Feb. 5, 11 a.m.

Thelma Grace Utz aka “Pidgy”, age 93 of Dayton, OH and a former longtime resident of Florence, KY passed away peacefully on January 27, 2022. Pidgy was born in Covington, KY on July 25, 1928 to Cyril E. Bailer and Thelma Margaret Heidel Bailer. Pidgy taught Dental Assisting for many years in Ohio and was a longtime member of Grace Episcopal Church in Florence, KY; she was very active in the church and belonged to the Episcopal Church Women’s Group. She was a pillar of Grace Episcopal Church and that is an understatement. For more than 50 years, Pidgy has been a faithful member of Grace, serving God and neighbor in every way that she can. Pidgy has been president of the ECW, a member of Alter Guild, pastoral care committee, Bible study attendee, as well as giving herself to many other needs of the community as they arise. However, her long resume of service is not the most inspiring thing about Pidgy. What is most inspiring is the manner in which she goes about her ministry: humbly, deliberately and tirelessly. She always had a smile on her face, words of encouragement on her lips, and prayers in her heart. Pidgy Utz is truly a saint among us. She loved children and animals and watching her birds. She is preceded in death by her husband Jay Stanley Utz and Son Jefferson Jay Utz. She is survived by Children Michael Utz (Sharon), David Utz (John Johnson), Douglas Utz (Sandy), and Rebecca Utz Griffin (George Griffin I), Sister Susan Gross (Bill), Grandchildren Jayson Utz, Jessica Fletcher, Rissie Wolff, Andrew Utz, and Zachary Utz and Great Grandchildren Bella, James, and Jefferson Jay. The Funeral Service will be at 11 AM on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Grace Episcopal Church, 7111 Price Pike, Florence, KY 41042. Visitation will be from 9:30 – 10:30 AM Saturday at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, KY. Memorial Contributions may be made to Grace Episcopal Church.