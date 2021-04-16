Obituaries » Thelma C. Coble

Burial Date: April 23, 2021

Thelma C. “Teddy” Coble, age 86 of Union, KY passed away peacefully on April 16, 2021. Thelma was born in Melbourne, KY on November 30, 1934 to the late Alvin Glahn and Edith Bowen Glahn. She is a former member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Alexandria, KY and was very active in both the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, having especially been active with Troop #1 at Florence Christian Church in Florence, KY. She is preceded in death by Sister Marian Iles and Brother Kenneth Glahn. Thelma is survived by her Husband of 55 Years Ronald “Ron” Coble, Children Brenda Klaas (Adam), Carol Coleman (Dan), Dwight Coble (Mechelle), and Ethan Coble (Galia), Siblings Ronald Glahn, Margaret Brandt, Michael Butler, Karen Mullen, and Daniel Glahn, 11 Grandchildren, and 1 Great Grandchild. The Funeral Service will be at 10 AM Friday, April 23, 2021 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Visitation will be from 4 – 7 PM, Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Stith Funeral Home. Burial will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Licking Valley Girl Scouts, 607 Watson Road, Erlanger, Ky 41018 or the Dan Beard Council Endowment Fund, 10078 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45241.